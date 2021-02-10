Delta Investment Management LLC Invests $846,000 in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,890,000 after buying an additional 10,119 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 161,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,268,000 after buying an additional 35,574 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE EQR traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.77. 54,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,642,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $87.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.43 and its 200-day moving average is $56.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.05%.

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

