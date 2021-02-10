Delta Investment Management LLC Makes New $2.90 Million Investment in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 101,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,895,000. Delta Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Bloom Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BE. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 61.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 452,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $8,697,709.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,776,005.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $72,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,843,561.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 993,849 shares of company stock worth $24,692,187. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BE traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.57. The company had a trading volume of 108,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,801,739. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.