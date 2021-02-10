Delta Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 171.7% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.56. 682,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,375,111. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.82.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

