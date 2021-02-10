Delta Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Delta Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.18. 153,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,894,885. The firm has a market cap of $132.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

PM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Edward Jones lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.46.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

