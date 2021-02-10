Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) Price Target Raised to C$1.15

Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.10 to C$1.15 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) from C$0.95 to C$1.15 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

DML stock opened at C$1.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$794.14 million and a P/E ratio of -48.75. Denison Mines Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.24 and a 52-week high of C$1.20.

In related news, Director David Daniel Cates sold 168,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.87, for a total transaction of C$145,921.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 876,500 shares in the company, valued at C$759,049. Also, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 71,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.97, for a total transaction of C$68,870.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$63,583.50. Insiders have sold 259,500 shares of company stock valued at $233,991 over the last ninety days.

Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

