Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) Price Target Raised to C$1.25 at Cormark

Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Cormark from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) from C$1.10 to C$1.15 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered shares of Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) from C$0.95 to C$1.15 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Get Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE DML traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,204,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,741. Denison Mines Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.24 and a 1-year high of C$1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of C$828.08 million and a P/E ratio of -51.25.

In other news, Director David Daniel Cates sold 168,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.87, for a total value of C$145,921.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 876,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$759,049. Also, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 71,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.97, for a total transaction of C$68,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$63,583.50. Insiders have sold a total of 259,500 shares of company stock valued at $233,991 over the last three months.

Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.