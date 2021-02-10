Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $1.15 to $1.20. The stock had previously closed at $0.93, but opened at $1.09. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 193,070 shares traded.

DNN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Denison Mines from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities downgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Denison Mines by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,441,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 51,096 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Denison Mines by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 645,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 81,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Denison Mines by 308.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 132,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 99,656 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Denison Mines by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 15,802,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after buying an additional 131,322 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Denison Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. 11.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $659.43 million, a P/E ratio of -47.54 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51.

About Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

