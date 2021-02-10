Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens increased their price target on Denny’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Sidoti downgraded Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Denny’s in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Denny’s from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of DENN opened at $17.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.90. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $22.09.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 1,715.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 71.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Denny’s in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Denny’s by 600.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

