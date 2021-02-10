Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) (ETR:DBAN) Given a €43.80 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) (ETR:DBAN) has been given a €43.80 ($51.53) price objective by Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.96% from the company’s current price.

DBAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.40 ($53.41) target price on Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Warburg Research set a €41.30 ($48.59) target price on Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €43.00 ($50.59).

DBAN stock opened at €38.10 ($44.82) on Wednesday. Deutsche Beteiligungs AG has a fifty-two week low of €22.20 ($26.12) and a fifty-two week high of €42.50 ($50.00). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $573.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.20.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) Company Profile

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

