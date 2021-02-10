DexCom (DXCM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect DexCom to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $401.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $371.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $380.20. DexCom has a one year low of $182.07 and a one year high of $456.23.

Get DexCom alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DexCom from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.78.

In other news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.37, for a total value of $192,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.99, for a total value of $344,190.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,685,846.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,666 shares of company stock valued at $31,527,737. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.