DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,434 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 81 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DexCom from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.78.

In other DexCom news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.99, for a total transaction of $344,190.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,499 shares in the company, valued at $10,685,846.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 6,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $2,000,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,666 shares of company stock worth $31,527,737 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $401.03 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.07 and a twelve month high of $456.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.71, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $371.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $380.20.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

