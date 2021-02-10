DIA Tops 1-Day Volume of $49.47 Million (DIA)

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 10th. DIA has a total market cap of $75.64 million and $49.47 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DIA has traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar. One DIA token can now be purchased for approximately $2.68 or 0.00005979 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00055895 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.38 or 0.00282441 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.31 or 0.00114659 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00077554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00086091 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.55 or 0.00202373 BTC.

About DIA

DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,271,916 tokens. The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights. DIA’s official website is diadata.org.

Buying and Selling DIA

DIA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

