Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) received a €60.00 ($70.59) target price from Hauck & AufhãUser in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & AufhãUser’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.31% from the stock’s previous close.

DLG has been the subject of several other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €60.68 ($71.39).

ETR DLG opened at €65.44 ($76.99) on Monday. Dialog Semiconductor Plc has a 52 week low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a 52 week high of €56.12 ($66.02). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of €49.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of €41.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

About Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F)

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

