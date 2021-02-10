Diamond (DMD) Trading Up 19.1% This Week

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 17.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 9th. One Diamond coin can now be bought for $1.52 or 0.00003280 BTC on major exchanges. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $5.41 million and $1,440.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Diamond has traded up 19.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001039 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 71% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.81 or 0.00101326 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,570,680 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

Diamond can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.