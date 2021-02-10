Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) CAO David Wesch Sells 25,000 Shares

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Digital Turbine stock opened at $92.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 306.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $97.70.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $88.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Digital Turbine’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 475.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

