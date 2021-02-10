Digitex Token Price Hits $0.0080 on Top Exchanges (DGTX)

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. In the last week, Digitex Token has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. Digitex Token has a total market capitalization of $7.40 million and approximately $6.02 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex Token token can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digitex Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00059738 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $510.12 or 0.01150839 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00055909 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006355 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00029045 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,478.92 or 0.05592465 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00019998 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00045092 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00032842 BTC.

About Digitex Token

DGTX is a token. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The official message board for Digitex Token is digitexfutures.com/news. Digitex Token’s official website is digitexcity.com. Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures.

Digitex Token Token Trading

Digitex Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.