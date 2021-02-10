Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Stock Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.43

Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.43 and traded as high as $63.72. Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $63.58, with a volume of 164,162 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,997,000.

Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:TMV)

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

