DODO (DODO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $10.63 Million

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded up 49.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. DODO has a total market cap of $85.28 million and $10.63 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DODO token can now be bought for about $2.43 or 0.00005460 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DODO has traded 34.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00054797 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.43 or 0.00283715 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00113427 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00077164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00085424 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00200810 BTC.

DODO Profile

DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,047,890 tokens. DODO’s official website is dodoex.io.

Buying and Selling DODO

