Dods Group plc (DODS.L) (LON:DODS) Shares Gap Down to $3.05

Dods Group plc (DODS.L) (LON:DODS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.05, but opened at $2.72. Dods Group plc (DODS.L) shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 681,094 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.92. The firm has a market cap of £17.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.29.

Dods Group plc (DODS.L) Company Profile (LON:DODS)

Dods Group plc operates as a business intelligence, events, media, and training company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers an online service that provides access to political representatives and public affairs professionals; tailored intelligence to understand and react to political and policy issues; polling services to engage with civil service, NHS, and local government audiences; and MP polling service to ask politicians the questions.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Dods Group plc (DODS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dods Group plc (DODS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.