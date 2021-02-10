Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 99.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 329,094 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Dominion Energy by 29.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,527,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,225,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491,376 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,540,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,319,000 after purchasing an additional 106,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,154,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,821,000 after purchasing an additional 357,111 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 35.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,394,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,368,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,843,000 after buying an additional 77,895 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D opened at $73.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a PE ratio of -3,655.50, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.99. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on D shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.39.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

