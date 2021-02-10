Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,527,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,225,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491,376 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,394,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,834,000 after buying an additional 1,142,688 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at $77,592,000. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 195.5% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 800,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,201,000 after buying an additional 529,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 18.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,673,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,954,000 after acquiring an additional 421,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.28.

Shares of D stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $73.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,652.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.43%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

