Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) released its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.36), Fidelity Earnings reports. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:DEI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.60. 1,634,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average of $28.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $45.59.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

DEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Douglas Emmett from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.43.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.