Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.13.

NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. Driven Brands has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46.

In other news, insider Kyle L. Marshall acquired 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $59,895.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,546 shares in the company, valued at $635,271.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gabriel C. Mendoza acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.79 per share, with a total value of $893,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,477,379.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc automotive repair and maintenance services. The company offers services, such as automotive needs, paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services. Driven Brands Holdings Inc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

