Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.38.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $40,023.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $205,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,911 shares of company stock worth $940,024. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 11.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,227,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,551,000 after buying an additional 1,716,070 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,259,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,597,000 after buying an additional 339,280 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,865,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,494,000 after buying an additional 104,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,011,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,514,000 after buying an additional 37,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 12.6% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,871,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,570,000 after buying an additional 434,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

DBX stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,405,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,631,334. Dropbox has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.84, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average of $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

