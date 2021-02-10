DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for DSP Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 8th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.93%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on DSP Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on DSP Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. DSP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

DSPG stock opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. DSP Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.25. The company has a market cap of $404.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in DSP Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 993,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in DSP Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in DSP Group by 253.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,059,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,572,000 after buying an additional 760,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DSP Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,567,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,187,000 after buying an additional 52,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in DSP Group by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Yair Seroussi sold 8,000 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia Paul sold 32,905 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $556,752.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,847 shares of company stock worth $1,110,066 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless, audio, voice, and AI chipsets for smart-enabled devices. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

