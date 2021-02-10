Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Sets New 1-Year High at $58.58

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.58 and last traded at $58.56, with a volume of 26734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.44.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion and a PE ratio of -513.09.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.80 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 6,156,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $273,264,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter worth about $190,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter worth about $206,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. 29.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.