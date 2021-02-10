Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $305,000 Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 75.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,127 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PVH were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in PVH by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in PVH by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PVH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price target on PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PVH from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PVH from $69.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PVH from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

NYSE:PVH opened at $93.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. PVH had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other PVH news, CEO Emanuel Chirico sold 378,622 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $34,253,932.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 29,240 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $2,590,956.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 454,181 shares of company stock valued at $41,467,269. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

