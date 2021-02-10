Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $291,000 in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Fiesta Restaurant Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 13,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 23,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group stock opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36. The firm has a market cap of $430.81 million, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

