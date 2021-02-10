Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New $265,000 Investment in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADS. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,274,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 661.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 326,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after purchasing an additional 283,401 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 245.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 396,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,370,000 after purchasing an additional 281,493 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 441.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 197,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 160,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 17.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 888,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,320,000 after purchasing an additional 129,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

ADS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.36.

NYSE:ADS opened at $83.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.12. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $107.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.90. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

