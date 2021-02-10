Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 2.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the third quarter worth approximately $565,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the third quarter worth approximately $327,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 71.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCTT opened at $47.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.99. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

UCTT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Cowen upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ultra Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

In related news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 12,930 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,768. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 15,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,523,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,930 shares of company stock worth $1,726,014. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

