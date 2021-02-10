Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,126 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,219 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment House LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,581,000. Burney Co. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 30,125 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 45,494 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

AKAM opened at $117.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.09 and its 200 day moving average is $107.41. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.18 and a 12-month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $174,350.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AKAM. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.67.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

