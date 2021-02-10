Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 268 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,582 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Workiva were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Workiva during the first quarter worth approximately $2,535,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Workiva by 59.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Workiva by 29.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Workiva by 43.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workiva during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $106.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.53 and a beta of 1.28. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $110.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.09.

In other Workiva news, CFO J Stuart Miller sold 21,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $1,590,259.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,691 shares in the company, valued at $26,302,969.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total value of $2,291,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 268,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,579,202.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,263 shares of company stock worth $10,063,940 in the last three months. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WK has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Workiva in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist upped their target price on Workiva from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Workiva from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Workiva from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.22.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

