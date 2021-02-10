Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in HMS were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HMSY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of HMS in the third quarter worth about $1,541,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HMS by 5.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HMS by 33.6% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 432,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 108,914 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of HMS by 28.2% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 780,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,691,000 after purchasing an additional 171,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of HMS in the third quarter worth about $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of HMS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. CJS Securities cut shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. William Blair cut shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. HMS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

Shares of HMS stock opened at $36.74 on Wednesday. HMS Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $37.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 60.23, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.94.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

