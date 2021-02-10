DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Shares Sold by Proequities Inc.

Proequities Inc. reduced its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,499 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. owned 0.06% of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSM. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 304,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 65,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 12.5% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 29,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter.

Get DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $12.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM).

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.