Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 89.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000.

FBND stock opened at $53.84 on Wednesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.08 and a 12-month high of $55.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.57.

