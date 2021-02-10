Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA opened at $71.81 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.51.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.