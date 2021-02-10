Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $883,000 Stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 212.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 80,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,572 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ICVT stock opened at $108.46 on Wednesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.06.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.