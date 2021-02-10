Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $961,000 Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,874,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,565,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,755,000 after purchasing an additional 458,790 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 941,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,321,000 after buying an additional 406,948 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,037,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,580,000 after buying an additional 359,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 558,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,707,000 after buying an additional 348,036 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,003,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LLY. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.63.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $201.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.46. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $117.06 and a twelve month high of $218.00. The firm has a market cap of $192.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

