Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 10,828 Shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,828 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 53,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 9.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 238.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Geoghegan acquired 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,003.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 9,603 shares in the company, valued at $147,213.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on First Midwest Bancorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stephens lowered First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Midwest Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

NASDAQ FMBI opened at $18.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.27. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $21.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average is $13.97.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

First Midwest Bancorp Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

