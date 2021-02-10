DZ Bank Reiterates Neutral Rating for United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF)

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get United Internet alerts:

UDIRF stock opened at $46.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. United Internet has a fifty-two week low of $36.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.81.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.