e-Gulden Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.09 Million (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000520 BTC on popular exchanges. e-Gulden has a market cap of $4.09 million and approximately $608.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded up 26.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.80 or 0.00400588 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000156 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003466 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000169 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,974,119 coins and its circulating supply is 17,151,820 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org.

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

