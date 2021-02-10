e-therapeutics plc (ETX.L) (LON:ETX) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.00

e-therapeutics plc (ETX.L) (LON:ETX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 26 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 25.27 ($0.33), with a volume of 1464622 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.80 ($0.31).

The company has a current ratio of 36.70, a quick ratio of 35.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £103.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 15.36.

In related news, insider Trevor Mervyn Jones purchased 33,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £5,346.72 ($6,985.52).

e-therapeutics plc (ETX.L) Company Profile (LON:ETX)

e-Therapeutics plc engages in the discovery of drugs through its proprietary network-driven drug discovery platform in the United Kingdom. It is developing two NDD-derived immuno-oncology programs, including tryptophan catabolism and immune checkpoint modulation. The company, through its subsidiary, Searchbolt Limited, develops search engine technology.

