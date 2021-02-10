Earth Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:CLTS) Trading 7.9% Higher

Earth Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLTS) shares traded up 7.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.10. 9,199,091 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 198% from the average session volume of 3,087,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02.

About Earth Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:CLTS)

Earth Life Sciences Inc operates in transportation software market. The company was formerly known as Canadian Tactical Training Academy Inc and changed its name to Earth Life Sciences Inc in June 2014. Earth Life Sciences Inc is based in Reno, Nevada.

