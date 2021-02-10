Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Trading 9.2% Higher

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) traded up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.67 and last traded at $6.64. 679,441 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 323,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.17.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average is $3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In related news, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 29,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $187,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,143.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Resources Holding Independence acquired 638,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $2,548,588.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 62.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTE. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 103 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 94,336 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 31,521 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 62,815 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

