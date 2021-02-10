EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Announces Earnings Results

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.33, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.05 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE EGP traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.20. 228,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,822. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $83.40 and a 12 month high of $153.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EGP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. BTIG Research upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

