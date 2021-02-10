Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) EVP Brad A. Lich Sells 26,042 Shares of Stock

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $2,732,847.48.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $106.07 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $34.44 and a 52 week high of $110.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

EMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 480,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,657 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 226.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 175.9% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 64,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

