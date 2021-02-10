Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) PT Raised to $26.00

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.97% from the stock’s current price.

ECHO has been the subject of several other research reports. 140166 lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.85.

NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $28.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $768.44 million, a P/E ratio of 120.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. Echo Global Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $14.17 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.56.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $754.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.44 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 5.13%. Echo Global Logistics’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $346,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,622,561.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECHO. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 2,115.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 279.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

