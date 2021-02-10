Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:EPC traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,238. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.77. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $38.97.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

In related news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 4,054 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $144,687.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,813.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.