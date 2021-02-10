Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.80 Million

Analysts expect Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) to post $6.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.69 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. Editas Medicine posted sales of $12.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year sales of $85.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $83.96 million to $88.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $21.60 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $30.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Editas Medicine.

EDIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Editas Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

EDIT traded down $7.62 on Friday, hitting $59.11. 4,419,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,078,423. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.97 and a beta of 2.10. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $99.95.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $122,727.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Albright sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $800,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,178.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,327. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Editas Medicine by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

