EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $109.37

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $109.37 and last traded at $105.26, with a volume of 66462 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EHang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -662.50.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $10.45 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EHang stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EHang Company Profile (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

